Misbehaviour by any BJP leader unacceptable: Modi on Akash Vijayvargiya incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of any misbehaviour by party lawmakers that brings down BJP's image, calling it unacceptable and demanded action against the guilty whosoever it may be.

Modi's remarks in the BJP Parliamentary Committee meeting came against the backdrop of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashing a municipal corporation official in Indore in Madhya Pradesh last week with a cricket bat.

"The Prime Minister, in BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, today said any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party's name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable to everyone," BJP MP and a former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy told ANI here quoting Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi today conveyed a clear message to all the party members that such behaviour is not acceptable, be it anyone," he said.

Another party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The party has always been working on such principles and will continue to do do."

The Indore-3 legislator was arrested and later sent to judicial remand by a court but he was released on bail on Sunday.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," Vijayvargiya junior, had said after being released, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again.

Akash's supporters even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)