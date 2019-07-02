Centre mentions Mehul Choksi case in SC for urgent hearing in Mehul Choksy case

The Central government on Tuesday mentioned the fugitive Mehul Choksi case seeking an urgent hearing against a Bombay High Court order allowing Choksi's counsel to furnish his health report.

Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi saying it may have an impact on fugitive's extradition from Antigua.

The Bombay High Court had on June 24 stated that a team of specialists from Mumbai's JJ Hospital will give a report to the High Court on the present health condition of Mehul Choksi to ascertain whether he is fit to travel from Antigua to India for interrogation or not.

At that time, Choksi's lawyers were directed to submit his latest medical reports to the team within a week.

The doctors will submit a report on the status of Choksi's health in a sealed cover to the court on July 9. The Bombay High Court has scheduled the matter for hearing on July 10.

