AAP MP raises issue of Mahatma Gandhi's image on wine bottle in Israel

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of a company in Israel using a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on wine bottle.

He raised the issue during Zero Hour.

On Monday, there were reports about the use of Mahatma Gandhi's image on liquor bottle by Maka Brewery, an Israel based company.

According to reports, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu were urged to take up the matter with the manufacturer.

Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi Foundation Eby J Jos on Sunday wrote a letter to both the prime ministers stating that Maka Brewery had several liquor bottles depicting historical leaders.

