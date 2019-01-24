MoS MEA VK Singh becomes a tour guide for 'Pravasis' at Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): MoS MEA VK Singh on Thursday donned the role of a tour guide for 'Pravasis' during a bus ride to the Triveni Sangam, the point of confluence of the Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The retired four-star general welcomed the 'Pravasis' or NRIs from to the festival and briefed them about the importance of Kumbh.

"I welcome you to the Kumbh Mela, I wanted to see how the government and the administration are managing devotees who have come from across the world. Crores of devotees have come to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Sangam and the River Ganga," he said.

So far, more than 3 crore devotees have participated in the two 'snans' in this year's 'Ardh Kumbh', held every six years.

VK Singh said that Kumbh is a festival for every Indian, regardless of them being based in or abroad.

Following his remarks, one of the 'Pravasis' expressed his delight on being part of the festival.

"We are very pleased and feel very proud that the has welcomed us in such a friendly manner," he said.

The 55-day mega event commenced on 15 January and will end on 4 March.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

