Kumbh 2019: Pandal set up to pay tribute to bravehearts

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): This year's Kumbh features a pandal or stall exclusively dedicated to the bravehearts who lost their lives while defending the country.

Named 'Shaheedon Ki Basti', special rituals are carried out in honour of India's slain soldiers in this pandal, which is the brainchild of from Badrinath.

A yajna called 'Ati Vishnu Mahayagya' is carried out daily for the deceased soldiers. The place has an Indian Flag at its top and also has a provision to accommodate the families of these soldiers. Their accommodation is termed as the Shaheed Gaon.

Pictures of various deceased soldiers have been put at the periphery of the pandal, which also provides to around 25000 people round the clock.

Highlighting the contribution of the soldiers, told ANI, "This is being done for those sons of the soil who gave their life for the country. We are doing this so that all of them can be at peace."

In order to urge the youth to join the Indian Army, Das aims to soon set up a recruitment camp in Jammu.

The family of who lost his life in the 1999 Kargil War is expected to visit this place around February 1.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

