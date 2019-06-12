Mother of Hyderabad-based man stranded in Riyadh seeks Indian Embassy's help

A Hyderabadi woman has urged the Indian Embassy in to rescue her son who is stranded in the Gulf nation.

"Some agents in Riyadh, Saudi have locked my son in a room and they are demanding one lakh to send my son back. I filed a complaint with the local police station here in and then later approached the and Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who said that my son will be rescued. I request Indian Embassy to rescue him as he is locked and is not even being given adequate food," Kaseem Bee, mother of the stranded boy told ANI.

Moin was in search of a job and was approached by an agent who promised him a courier service job in

He left for in April on a two years contract but was cheated by those agents and was employed as a cleaner at some residence.

"They ask him to work for 12 hours and when he refuses to work, they start beating him and are also not paying him his salary," added.

