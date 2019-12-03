Facebook builds new AI chatbot to keep workers' prying relatives at bay

The holiday season is here, which means prying relatives asking awkward questions. To keep such situations under control for its employees, has built a special chatbot.

The new 'Liam Bot' chatbot teaches workers official company answers for dealing with thorny questions like, "Is destroying democracy?", The New York Times reports.

Using artificial intelligence, the chatbot instructs the employee to answer with points including Facebook consults with experts on the matter, It has hired more moderators, It is working on AI to spot hate speech, and so on. It also provides a step-by-step guide to help those asking easier questions related to account recovery.