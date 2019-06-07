MP: ADM Guna transferred for allegedly demanding alcohol, non-veg food from juniors

-
ALSO READ
Senior official in MP transferred for allegedly demanding booze, non-veg food from juniors
Govt contractors with criminal links to lose character certificate: GBN admin
Official accused of demanding chicken and liquor; transferred
Bengal govt removes Sanjay Bansal as Darjeeling DM
Burqa-clad women indulging in fake voting: BJP MLA
-
Dilip Mandavi, posted as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Guna, was on Thursday transferred from the post for allegedly demanding alcohol and non-vegetarian food from revenue officers.
"ADM used to demand alcoholic drinks and non-vegetarian food from revenue officers (Tehsildars and Patwaris). If we did not fulfill his demands, we used to be scolded unnecessarily. The complaint had been registered with the Collector by the entire staff," said Guna SDM, Shivani Raikwar.
Mandavi has now been posted as Deputy Secretary in the state secretariat, as per an official order.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU