Mumbai: Buffalo falls in drain, rescued later

A buffalo was rescued after being trapped in a drain in Kandivali West area here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A team of fire brigade along with locals was involved in the rescue operation which lasted for hours.

Reportedly, the buffalo fell into the drain as the slabs of the drain were open.

Mumbai remained paralysed as incessant rainfall continued in the financial capital for the sixth consecutive day.

The city recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 45 years on Tuesday causing accidents that claimed the lives of 24 people in a wall collapse in Malad. Besides, several subways and roads have been shut due to water logging and flooding.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is predicted between July 3 and 5 with close to 200 mm or more rain expected per day.

