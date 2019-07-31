IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians swap Markande with Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion (MI) on Wednesday completed a swap deal with and replaced spinner Mayank Markande with Sherfane Rutherford.

Four-time IPL champions successfully completed the player transfer, releasing Markande to and enlisted the hard-hitting West Indies and Guyanese batsman Rutherford in their squad.

The 20-year-old Rutherford will be another player to exemplify Mumbai Indian's 'spot them young and watch them grow' approach to team building.

In the 2019 IPL season, Markande only got chance in the three matches for MI and took a single wicket for his side.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the family," said Mumbai Indians owner

On the other hand, Rutherford played seven matches and scored 73 runs, with a high score of 28.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians," Akash added.

