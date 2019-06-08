No plans for further talks in Norway with Nicolas Maduro regime: Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido

has said that the opposition does not plan to join the third round of negotiations with representatives of after latest efforts between the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

"Anything that does not move us toward (Maduro's resignation) is useless," Sputnik quoted Guaido as saying, a remark in tune with the opposition's demand during the May 29 talks for the resignation of the interim Venezuelan President, reports

The two round of talks in Norway's capital city of were aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, which began in January, for the second term as The January elections have since been termed as "rigged" by most of the international communities.

The country plunged into deep political crisis after Guaido proclaimed himself as the amid throngs of cheering supporters who called for Maduro to step down.

The US immediately extended its support to Guaido, followed by nations like and the UK.

However, countries like and showed support for Maduro and slammed the for their interference in the nation.

The political crisis took its worse turn on April 30 when Guaido declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," in an apparent bid to oust Maduro.

His call led to protesters collecting at the La Carlota military airbase, where a confrontation between the opposition leader's supporters and Maduro's supporters took place. In the clashes that ensued, at least 71 people were injured.

