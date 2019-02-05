No TA/DA for Army officers :Defence Ministry wing issues order, backtracks after uproar

Following an uproar by army officers, a wing of the on Tuesday backtracked on its February 4 notification which stated that it will no longer process travelling and (TA/DA) and advances and claims of the officers.

"Due to insufficient funds available under temporary and permanent duty heads of Army officers, no TA/ advances and claims can be processed till receipt of sufficient funds under the relevant heads," said a statement from the of defence accounts PCDA (officers) on Monday. It had also said that (LTC) will continue.

After the notification, Army officials started an uproar on and subsequently the PCDA removed the information from its website.

Clarifying on the issue, the said "Funds in any may fall short momentarily. These are only temporary and resolved routinely through reappropriations as in the instant case."

"The hype created is unnecessary and needs to be avoided by all concerned. The news is baseless," he added.

The PCDA disburses the salaries and other claims of the officers of the armed forces and is under the Defence Ministry's Finance wing.

The while presenting the interim budget in Parliament at the beginning of the month claimed that the defence budget for the first time touched the figure of Rs 3.05 crore as the government hiked it by Rs 19,873 crore from last year's allocation of Rs 2,85,423 crore.

