Observing cells' eating habits may aid cancer diagnosis, finds study

A recent research has found that if we observe what cells eat, then it may be possible to diagnose and treat such as

In the study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, scientists have developed a new technology to visualise what cells eat.

The team has designed that light up when they attach to specific molecules that cells eat, such as glucose.

Researchers used microscopes to watch cells eating glucose inside live zebrafish embryos, which are transparent and easy to observe. They found the technique also worked with human cells growing in the lab.

The team said their approach could easily be adapted to look at other molecules that are important for and

All cells rely on glucose and other molecules for their survival. If a cell's eating habits change, it can be a warning sign of

Researchers said that the new technology could help detect tiny changes in cells' eating habits inside the body's tissues, making it easier to spot sooner.

Doctors could also use the technology to monitor how patients are responding to treatment, by tracking the molecules that are eaten by healthy and diseased cells.

"We have very few methods to measure what cells eat to produce energy, which is what we know as cell metabolism. Our technology allows us to detect multiple metabolites simultaneously and in live cells, by simply using microscopes," Dr Marc Vendrell, said.

"This is a very important advance to understand the metabolism of diseased cells and we hope it will help develop better therapies," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)