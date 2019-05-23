Odisha CM congratulates PM Modi for BJP's spectacular win

on Thursday called up and congratulated him for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Patnaik's office, PM Modi too congratulated the Odisha CM for Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) phenomenal victory in the state assembly elections.

BJD won 114 out of a total of 146 seats in Odisha.

Modi had earlier taken to to congratulate the Odisha CM.

Modi tweeted in regional language Odia to convey his best wishes to Patnaik, saying, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term..."

BJP has won 20 seats in the Assembly election in the state making it the second largest party.

In the Lok Sabha elections too, BJD is leading on 12 seats in the state while the BJP is leading on nine out of a total of 21 seats.

