Online bullying worsens sleep and depression in teens

Teens who have experienced are more likely to suffer from poor sleep, which ultimately raises their levels of depression, suggest researchers.

According to the study presented at the meeting of the Associated Professional Societies, for examining the relationship between online and depression, this study is one of few to explore the connection between cyber victimization and quality.

"Cyber victimization on the internet and is a unique form of peer victimization and emerging mental health concern among teens who are digital natives. Understanding these associations supports the need to provide hygiene education and risk prevention and interventions to mistreated kids who show signs and symptoms of depression," said the of the study, Misol Kwon.

Nearly one-third of teens have experienced symptoms of depression, which, in addition to changes in sleep pattern, include persistent irritability, anger and social withdrawal.

And nearly 15 per cent of U.S. high school students report being bullied electronically. At severe levels, may lead to disrupted school performance, harmed relationships or suicide.

The risks of allowing to worsen highlight the need for researchers and clinicians to understand and target sleep quality and other risk factors that have the potential to exacerbate the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)