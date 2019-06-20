UK Court declares British arms sales to Saudi Arabia 'unlawful'

The on Thursday declared British arms sales to for use in its war against "unlawful".

Thursday's decision follows a challenge by the Campaign Against (CAAT) that accused the of licensing arms sales despite a clear risk that its use could breach the international humanitarian law, Al Jazeera reported.

CAAT is a UK-based organisation working to end the international

Although the decision will not halt the Saudi-led war - in which an estimated 100,000 people have died since 2016 - but it would add enormous support to international efforts to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, campaigners have hailed the ruling as "historic".

"This ruling is huge," said Sam Perlo-Freeman, a at CAAT.

"We can see that arms sales for use are now being challenged internationally - in the US and - but this from a court in one of Saudi Arabia's top two arms suppliers takes that to a whole new level.

"It is historic in terms of the government's approach to export licences being found to be illegal and adds huge momentum to the campaign both in this country and internationally for a halt to arms sales to and the Saudi-led coalition," he added.

Since the Saudi-led coalition began its military intervention in 2015, the UK has licensed at least 4.6 billion pounds (UD six billion) worth of arms to the Saudi forces. Weapons and military support from Britain to accounts for nearly 43 per cent of London's arms exports.

On March 6, a poll of over 2000 adults, carried out by the CAAT revealed that only six per cent of people in the country support arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Yemen has been described as the world's worst and has put nearly 10 million people at risk of

