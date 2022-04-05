Pakistan's NSA resigns amid ongoing crisis

Pakistan's National Security (NSA) Adviser Moeed Yusuf resigned on Monday amid the ongoing constitutional and political crisis in the country.

"Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA's office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make proud," he tweeted.

Yusuf thanked Imran Khan for allowing him to do justice to his role as the NSA.

"Thanks also to all others who allowed the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause," he added.

On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties and they have appealed the decision in court. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain had said a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.

media has criticised the dissolution of the National Assembly in the country, saying that whatever happened on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected.

"Does the speaker not have any option to reject the no-trust motion? Are you saying that the speaker dishonestly rejected the no-confidence motion?" Bandial was quoted as saying by The News International newspaper.

Pakistan Justice Chief made the remarks while hearing the suo moto case related to the prevailing crisis in the country.

