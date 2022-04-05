Pakistan's NSA resigns amid ongoing crisis

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
Pak NSA Moeed Yufuf to visit Kabul this week for bilateral talks: Report
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
US Under Secretary Zeya holds talks with Pak leadership on Afghan, Ukraine
-
Pakistan's National Security (NSA) Adviser Moeed Yusuf resigned on Monday amid the ongoing constitutional and political crisis in the country.
"Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA's office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud," he tweeted.
Yusuf thanked Imran Khan for allowing him to do justice to his role as the NSA.
"Thanks also to all others who allowed the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause," he added.
On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."
The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties and they have appealed the decision in court. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain had said a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.
Pakistan media has criticised the dissolution of the National Assembly in the country, saying that whatever happened on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence.
Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected.
"Does the speaker not have any option to reject the no-trust motion? Are you saying that the speaker dishonestly rejected the no-confidence motion?" Bandial was quoted as saying by The News International newspaper.
Pakistan Justice Chief made the remarks while hearing the suo moto case related to the prevailing crisis in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU