Weak public health leads to deteriorating vaccine coverage, study finds

A recent study by public health expert professor John Ashton highlights how the weakening of public health is leading to deteriorating the vaccine coverage levels.
The study was published in the 'Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine'
The health expert describes the recent fall in the uptake of other preventative programmes, including those for bowel, breast and cervical cancer and aortic aneurysm. The professor through his research indicates the fragmentation and weakening of the arrangements for public health, and especially the links with the NHS, since the 2013 reorganisation when directors of public health moved to local government.
With over 900 cases of measles over the last 12 months in Britain, Prof Ashton writes that the current weaknesses in the public health delivery system should be resolved before resorting to legislation.
The Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, has recently suggested the possibility of fines for parents who refuse to have their children vaccinated, together with a ban on anti-vaccination posts on social media.
"Part of the problem is making the seeming invisibility of prevention, visible; this requires imagination and creativity, together with leadership and the effective delivery of services."
"That it does not have to be like this is shown by the recovery in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination in the north-west of England, with one of the strongest public health systems and visible public health leadership, to herd immunity levels, following the initial dip after the publication of the claims of discredited former doctor Andrew Wakefield," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU