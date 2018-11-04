Pete Davidson talks about breakup with Ariana Grande on 'SNL'

Comedian Pete Davidson, who recently appeared on the desk of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) to talk about the midterm elections, addressed his recent breakup with American

He had earlier appeared on the show to talk about his brief engagement to Grande and had also joked about the same. However, this time, he closed the show's segment by addressing his breakup quite strongly and sincerely, according to The

First, he hinted at the breakup by saying that he only started to pay attention to the midterm elections after moving back with his mom. After poking fun at the appearances of candidates including Rick Scott, Peter King, Dan Crenshaw, and as well as Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, Davidson then shed some light on his breakup and also spoke about Grande.

He began by saying "I know some of you are curious about the breakup. But the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out. And that's okay.

"She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world," he added.

Davidson concluded the segment by urging people to vote on Tuesday.

The 'SNL' star previously mocked his relationship with Grande after proposing to the episode's musical guest, Maggie Rogers, in a promo clip. Soon after, Grande called out her ex-beau on Twitter, but deleted the tweets later.

Grande recently released a new single thanking all her exes called 'Thank U, Next', in which she has also mentioned her brief engagement with Davidson and their split. The song was launched just hours before the 'SNL' episode featuring Grande went on air.

On October 14, news broke that their romance had come to an end, as the couple called off their engagement.

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating each other. The news of their breakup also came in less than a month after the sudden death of Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away following an apparent drug overdose.

