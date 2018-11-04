Pete Davidson addresses Ariana Grande break-up on 'SNL'

took a sincere and strong approach to address his split with on "Saturday Night Live".

The comic, who closed out his Weekend Update segment on this week's "SNL", touched upon his break-up with the singer, saying it was okay how the relationship did not work out.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup. The truth is it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out and that's ok.

"She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world," Davidson said.

Less than an hour before the episode, Grande released a new single thanking her exes - called "Thank you, next" - in which she mentions Davidson, their engagement, and the fallout.

She also named former boyfriends Big Sean, and Mac Miller, who died of a suspected drug overdose in September.

Davidson previously alluded to his break-up on the late night show where he mock-proposed to the episode's musical guest, Maggie Rogers, in a promotion for the episode.

Shortly after the promo went online Thursday, Grande seemingly tweeted out a response: "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh (sic)."



The tweet was later deleted.

