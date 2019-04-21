PM Modi announces ex-gratia to families of 7 killed in Karuppasami temple stampede

Seven people were killed and 10 others got injured in a at in the district on Saturday night.

Thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple on Saturday night to offer prayers on the occasion of Chitra Poornima.

has expressed his condolences over the incident.

The PM wrote on his official handle, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the at a temple in Thuraiyur, Trichy. My condolences to the families of those who passed away and prayers with the injured. All possible help is being extended by the authorities."

The also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased, as well as Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who passed away has been approved from the Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," the tweet read.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Thuraiyur for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)