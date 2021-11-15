PM Modi on Monday greets people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.
"Wishing all the residents of Jharkhand a very Happy Statehood Day. This land of Birsa Munda, which has a historical identity with its unique culture, should move forward in the journey of development," said PM Modi in a tweet.
Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
