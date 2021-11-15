JUST IN
Ready to take steps like lockdown to control emissions: Delhi govt to SC
PM Modi on Monday greets people of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the citizens of Jharkhand on their Statehood Day.

"Wishing all the residents of Jharkhand a very Happy Statehood Day. This land of Birsa Munda, which has a historical identity with its unique culture, should move forward in the journey of development," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.

First Published: Mon, November 15 2021. 11:29 IST

