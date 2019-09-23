PM Modi reaches New York to take part in UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday (local time) on the second leg of his ongoing US visit.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akabruddin, and other officials at the JFK International Airport.

Later today, he will take part in the UNSG's summit on Climate Change and Leaders' Dialogue on 'Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives'.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Lending India's voice to the global discourse PM @narendramodi arrives in #NYC for #UNGA74. PM will be participating in sessions on Climate Change, SDG, and universal health among others and will meet India's various regional/multilateral partners."

After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the General Assembly for the second time.

Apart from bilateral meetings with other delegations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in New York outside the General Assembly Hall.

Before departing for New York, Modi shared the stage with US President Donald Trump to address a 50,000 plus audience at the 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.

The two leaders had touched upon various important issues of bilateral cooperation that further fuelled US-India friendship to new heights.

