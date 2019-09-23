Iran releases British oil tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Sunday released Stena Impero, the British oil tanker seized more than two months ago in the Strait of Hormuz for "maritime violations," the Iranian media reported.

Allahmorad Afifipour, the general manager of Iran's Hormozgan Maritime and Ports, confirmed the release of the British tanker, saying that the vessel will start its voyage from Iran's Bandar Abbas port to the international waters "soon."

Although the tanker has been allowed to leave the Iranian waters, "the legal dossier for its violations is still open in Iran's judiciary," Afifipour was quoted as saying.

Iran detained the Stena Impero on July 19, alleging that it had violated the maritime regulations while passing through the Strait of Hormuz two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar.

Earlier, Iran had released seven Indian crew members of the oil tanker.

The Iranian officials have ruled out any link between Stena Impero's case and British seizure of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar.

The Grace 1, renamed as Adrian Darya 1, was released by the Gibraltar authorities on August 16.

