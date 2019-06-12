Pompeo to embark on 4-nation visit from June 24-30

US of State will embark on a four-nation visit to India, Sri Lanka, and beginning from June 24 to 30 in an effort to strengthen partnerships with the said and to advance the goal of a free and open region, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Pompeo's first port of call will be India, which will be his first visit after was sworn-in for a second term.

"In New Delhi, Pompeo will meet with and to discuss our ambitious agenda for the US- strategic partnership," State Department said in a statement.

" Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous that plays a leading role on the global stage," she added.

Pompeo will then travel to Colombo, where he will express US' solidarity with the people of as they stand united against the despicable terrorist attacks.

"He will also discuss promising opportunities for US- cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open region," Ortagus said in the statement.

Pompeo will next visit to participate in the Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by

"On the margins of the Summit, Pompeo will join in a meeting with Prime Minister to coordinate on the final, fully verified denuclearisation of and to discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea on our unified approach toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other shared challenges," the statement noted while referring to North Korea's official name.

After the summit, Pompeo will accompany to South Korea, where the latter will meet Moon Jae-in. The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the alliance between the two

" and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the DPRK," Ortagus said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)