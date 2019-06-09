Punjab: Rescue operation still underway to ressue 2-yr-old boy trapped in borewell

Operation is still underway to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on Thursday afternoon outside his house.

In the joint operation, the NDRF and local administration are digging a parallel pit to rescue the child named Fatehveer Singh and have reportedly dug up to 90 feet.

There is not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on Saturday, almost 40 hours after the incident.

The authorities are keeping vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he is regularly providing with oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell. Though they have not been able to provide him with any juices or as his face is covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell.

Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but could not succeed.

"Parallel digging is going on to retrieve the child struck at 110 foot," said "It's illegal to keep unused borewell open like this but right on we are concentrating on rescuing the child safely and it is our priority," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)