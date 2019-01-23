Railways to recruit 4 lakh emplyees in 2 yrs: Goyal

on Wednesday said that Railways is in the process of recruiting four people as 1.32 seats are presently vacant and 1 employees will retire in two years.

Addressing a press conference here, said: "Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months."

"However, there are pending vacancies in old Group C and Group D and after adding them to the vacancies that are to be filled by the Railways in two years, it makes a total count of four lakh vacancies," he said.

added, "We are taking steps in advance to fulfil the vacancies that will get vacant after the retirement of 1 lakh employees in two years. These jobs will be provided without any change in the reservation meant for backward classes and physically challenged. Also, a 10 per cent reservation will be given to economically weaker sections of the general class."

Computerised test will be conducted and the results will come out in a transparent manner.

In the first phase, notification for recruitment of 1,31,428 posts will be issued. These notifications will be issued in February or March this year. While the notification for the second phase recruitment for 99,000 posts will be issued in May-June 2020.

further said that youth is very enthusiastic about coming to Indian Railways and we welcome them.

In addition to the announcement of the recruitments in the Railways, he also targeted the previous UPA government, saying that if the previous government had invested in the railway lines like today then there would have been no problem.

"Our government is focusing on the major sectors and completing the given task in a time-bound manner," he said.

