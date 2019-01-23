Railways to recruit 4 lakh emplyees in 2 yrs: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
No confrontation between Centre and RBI: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal launches Rail Heritage Digitisation Project
6000 railway stations will be WiFi-enabled in next 6 months: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal felicitates Indian Railways staff
Cleanliness drives by govt will boost tourism: Piyush Goyal
-
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Railways is in the process of recruiting four lakh people as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years.
Addressing a press conference here, Goyal said: "Around 2.32 lakh vacancies are to be filled in the Railways as 1.32 lakh seats are presently vacant and 1 lakh employees will retire in two years. Last year, we started a mission to provide employment to 1.50 lakh people, which will be completed in the next two months."
"However, there are pending vacancies in old Group C and Group D and after adding them to the vacancies that are to be filled by the Railways in two years, it makes a total count of four lakh vacancies," he said.
Goyal added, "We are taking steps in advance to fulfil the vacancies that will get vacant after the retirement of 1 lakh employees in two years. These jobs will be provided without any change in the reservation meant for backward classes and physically challenged. Also, a 10 per cent reservation will be given to economically weaker sections of the general class."
Computerised test will be conducted and the results will come out in a transparent manner.
In the first phase, notification for recruitment of 1,31,428 posts will be issued. These notifications will be issued in February or March this year. While the notification for the second phase recruitment for 99,000 posts will be issued in May-June 2020.
Piyush Goyal further said that youth is very enthusiastic about coming to Indian Railways and we welcome them.
In addition to the announcement of the recruitments in the Railways, he also targeted the previous UPA government, saying that if the previous government had invested in the railway lines like today then there would have been no problem.
"Our government is focusing on the major sectors and completing the given task in a time-bound manner," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU