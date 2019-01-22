Rain expected to lash Northwest India from Jan 24: IMD

Another spell of is expected to lash parts of from January 24 as per the India Meterological Department's prediction. The capital and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon.

IMD said, "Another Western Disturbance would affect from January 24 onwards."

Furthermore, the IMD informed that the on Monday in occurred due to western disturbances.

The rain in on Monday, came a day after the city recorded the warmest January day since 2012. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average. Whereas, on Monday, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius while the maximum was 20 degree Celsius.

The sudden spell of showers on Monday led to a slow movement in traffic. People returning home from work had to witness slow traffic movement. The recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm witnessed rainfall respectively.

