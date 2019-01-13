Will rebuild trust in institutions like Supreme Court: Rahul Gandhi

'We will rebuild trust in our institutions like RBI, ECI, who are under systematic attack by the led Central government, said on Saturday.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi, he once again invoked Rafael deal and Demonetisation and said, "The watchman instead of doing his job is stealing. We have a wonderful watchman. This is just the starting, only a trailer. When people will see the truth of demonetisation and Rafael, people will know. The cannot run away from the truth."

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, the also endorsed the idea of having a peaceful relationship with and said, "I am all for a peaceful relationship with Pakistan, but, I will absolutely not tolerate violence being carried out on innocent Indians by the Pakistani side."

He also criticised the Centre dubbing demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as "ill-advised economic policies".

" is facing a 14-year low with regard to investments. A couple of ill-advised economic policies like Demonetisation and GST have vitiated the atmosphere. We will put an end to the anger that has been spread by BJP. The priority today is that current government is failing and we have a massive unemployment crisis. Demonetisation by Prime Minister Modi was a and irresponsible action. He was directly responsible for the decimation of the informal sector," he said.

Rahul was on a two-day visit to Dubai, where he addressed Indian diaspora yesterday and met with the Vice and Prime Minister of UAE, HH Sheikh

