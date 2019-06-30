Rajnath Singh, Jagan Mohan Reddy review progress of infrastructural projects in Andhra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday for a two-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC), reviewed the progress of infrastructural projects in the state with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Visakhapatnam on June 29 on a two-day maiden visit to ENC," a press release by PIB read.

Singh also met Reddy and reviewed the progress of infrastructural projects being carried out by the Navy in the state.

"The Defence Minister also held a meeting with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials of State and District Administration on Saturday evening. Both jointly reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh and directed concerned officials to continue the proactive Civil-Military Synergies and cooperation between the Indian Navy and Government of AP to expedite the progress of the naval issues," the press release added.

"During the visit, Rajnath Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at Headquarters, ENC. The Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi," the release added.

