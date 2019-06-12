Telangana: CM to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

K Rao will inaugurate the Lift Irrigation Project on June 21 and invited the newly elected of Jagan Mogan Reddy as a chief

"Honourable Sri K Rao has decided to inaugurate the Lift Irrigation Project on 21st of this month. He also decided to invite Chief Minister Sri Jagan as Chief Guest," reads a press note.

"The CM will be visiting shortly to personally extend an invitation to AP CM Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy," the note added.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy.

