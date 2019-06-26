Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra sea link project

Anil Ambani-led Infrastructure said on Wednesday it has bagged one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction contracts from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) -- the Rs 7,000 crore Versova- Sea Link (VBSL) project in

" Infrastructure is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the appointed date of June 24, 2019, as per the contract," it said in a statement.

VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra- Sea Link of 5.6 km. VBSL will cut down commute time of Mumbaikars from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes. Mumbaikars can look forward to drastic savings in their fuel cost besides with a minimal carbon footprint.

For the project, Infrastructure has completed the works related to soil investigation in partnership with Fugro Ltd, and engineering design in partnership with MSRDC is expected to finalise the location of the casting yard for the work to start on the project.

"This project will further propel Reliance Infrastructure as a E & C company in India," said company's "Our partnership with SpA, the third biggest in the world in bridges, will help us create a truly world-class mega infrastructure project for

