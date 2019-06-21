Reports on schools, hotels shutting down due to water shortage are wrong: CM Palaniswamy

on schools and hotels being shut down in the city due to the scarcity of water are wrong, said K. in a press briefing here on Friday.

The press briefing followed a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state which was chaired by the chief minister, with senior ministers, water department and other senior officials in attendance.

said, "The water table has drastically gone down in the city and the four reservoirs that were water sources to the city have completely dried up. In spite of this, 525 millions of litres per day (MLD) are being supplied to the city by Chennai metro and an additional 200 MLD of water is being supplied through desalinisation plants."

Mr also revealed that the government plans to bring an additional 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) through railway tankers from Jollarpettai.

" government is also working on strengthening in Kerala, to raise more water in the dam but unfortunately, has not been allowing us to do so, therefore, I urge the government to cooperate us in the regard," CM further added.

The also refuted about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

has been reeling under for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

