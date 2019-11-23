Ricky Ponting's presence during World Cup was fantastic: David Warner

Australia batsman David Warner said having former player Ricky Ponting with the team during the World Cup was fantastic.

"It was fantastic having Ricky there, he was like my old man," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Ponting was appointed as assistant coach to Justin Langer throughout the World Cup.

Warner said Ponting's knowledge of the game is 'ridiculous'.

"He was always checking in and I think we had breakfast, lunch and dinner together, amongst the golf trips we had," he said.

"You look at his achievements as a cricketer - most successful captain, most successful (Australian) batsman - his knowledge of the game is ridiculous, so why wouldn't I hang out with a great like him and try to absorb all the knowledge he's got?" Warner added.

In the ongoing first Test, Warner displayed a brilliant performance against Pakistan as he scored 154 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan scored 240 runs in the first innings while Australia racked up a total of 580 runs. The visitors are now trailing by 276 runs and will resume their second innings from 64/3 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)