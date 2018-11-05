Rihanna doesn't approve of her music being played at Trump's 'tragic rallies'

Rihanna isn't happy with United States President Donald Trump after her song was played at one of his campaign rallies, ahead of midterm elections in the country.
The 'Ocean's 8' actor got to know about it from Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker's tweet. According to the post, the 30-year-old's 2007 hit 'Don't Stop The Music' was heard at Trump's Sunday rally in Tennessee.
"Currently, Rihanna's 'Don't Stop the Music' is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone's loving it," wrote Rucker.
Re-tweeting his post, Rihanna stated, "Not for much longer.me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!"
Rucker then informed that Rihanna had served a "notice about Trump playing her music."
Last month, Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams, according to Entertainment Weekly, sent a cease and desist letter to Trump after he used Williams' hit song 'Happy' at a public event.
