IPL 2019: Alzarri Jospeh stars as Mumbai Indians defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indians defeated by 40 runs in the 12th edition of the at the in on Saturday, owing to Alzarri Joseph's 6-wicket haul.

This spell by Joseph was the best ever bowling figures recorded by any bowler in the IPL.

Chasing a score of 137, SRH got off to a good start once again as the openers and stitched together an opening stand of 33 runs.

Bairstow (16) was dismissed by in the fifth over of the innings. This was the first time in this year's edition of the IPL that SRH lost a wicket within the first six overs. Soon after Bairstow's wicket SRH were given another blow as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Warner (15) with his first ever ball in IPL.

Joseph continued to wreak havoc on SRH batsmen, he next dismissed (5) and the team was reduced to 42 for three in the seventh over of the innings.

Indians continued to pile on the pressure on the SRH by not conceding too many runs. reaped rewards for maintaining such a tight grip on the match as they were able to dismiss and in quick succession. Pandey (16) was dismissed by whereas Pathan (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Chahar, reducing SRH to 62 for five.

and provided some relief in the middle for SRH as they put up a brief 26-run partnership. But, Joseph once again dented SRH as he dismissed both Hooda (20) and (0) in two successive balls to reduce SRH to 88 for seven.

SRH's hopes were stacked with Nabi, but he failed to rise to the occasion as he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Joseph dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very next over registering his five-wicket haul in his first ever IPL match. This performance by the youngster enabled Mumbai to register a win by 40 runs.

Earlier, inspiring spells by the SRH bowlers helped the team to restrict Mumbai Indians to just 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted twenty overs, after opting to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as they lost their (11) in the third over of the innings. Nabi once again provided the first breakthrough to SRH.

Suryakumar Yadav (7), who came out at bat number three also failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed by Mumbai were reduced to 30 for the loss of two wickets in the first six overs.

Mumbai were pegged back further as they lost their in-form opener (19) in the 9th over of the innings, he was sent back to the pavilion by

SRH bowlers were able to maintain pressure on the Mumbai batsmen, as they were not allowed to free their arms. Krunal Pandya (6) was also dismissed cheaply by Kaul. Mumbai were in desperate need of a partnership, but SRK kept on finding ways to dismiss the batsmen. Ishaan Kishan (17) was dismissed via a run out leaving Mumbai in all sorts of trouble at 65 for five.

Just like the match against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai's hopes were stacked with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to take the team to a respectable total. The duo added 21 runs in 3.3 overs before Hardik (14) was sent back to the pavilion by The batsman perished in search of quick runs.

Pollard provided Mumbai with some big blows in the final two overs, allowing the team to post a respectable total of 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted twenty overs. Pollard remained unbeaten on 46.

next takes on Kings XI Punjab on April 8 whereas Mumbai Indians will face Kings XI Punjab on April 10.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 136/7 (KA Pollard 46*, Q de Kock 19, S Kaul 2-34) defeat 96 all-out (DJ Hooda 20, JM Bairstow 16, AS Joseph 6-12) by 40 runs.

