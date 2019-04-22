SC asks THS Bonney to send representation on Meghalaya-Assam boundary dispute

The on Monday asked THS Bonney to send his representation to the government in connection with his plea seeking direction to the Centre for constituting a time-bound commission to permanently resolve the boundary dispute between and

A bench headed by asked the petitioner to send representation to the Centre while granting him the liberty to approach the court if he was not satisfied with the Centre's order.

"The Centre and state governments have to take serious action for permanent demarcation of the boundary of two states i.e. and so that people residing in the border area will not face hardships and atrocities just because of the border problem," Bonney said in his plea

"In spite of repetitive political efforts in the previous years and numerous interstate dialogues between both the States of and Assam, no fruitful result could be achieved and as a result the people and local residents of both the States are facing hardships and differences resulting to communal clashes and insecurities...," the plea said.

The plea further stated that a speedy and judicious resolution for this matter is most needed to settle once a day to day life of the in the border area is deteriorated.

