Senior citizens as enthusiastic as first-time voters in Lok Sabha elections

Polling began on Thursday in 95 parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of ongoing Senior citizens and first-time voters stole the show with their enthusiasm as they arrived at different polling stations to cast their valuable votes.

In district of Jammu and Kashmir, 80-year-old came directly from district hospital to cast her vote at her designated polling booth, following which she was taken back to the hospital.

Two 90-year-old women, and Urmila, cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur,

Meanwhile, in district, a newly-married couple arrived directly from their wedding venue, at the polling station to cast their votes.

On being asked what issues concern them, and told ANI that they are for development.

"We decided to vote although they were getting married. It is equally important to vote and that's why we took time from marriage and came to the polling booth to cast our vote," said the groom.

In Karnataka's district, mom-to-be Kavya Sanjeev proudly showed off her ink-stained finger after casting her vote right before her baby shower.

Another pregnant woman in Maharashtra'sSolapur arrived at the polling station along with her husband in Nehru Nagar.

Purvashi Rana, a resident of district in Jammu and Kashmir, voted for the first time in general

"I like that they have added VVPAT machine to clear our doubts. It lets us know that the vote has actually gone to the party we voted for," she said.

"People here don't need development or anything else, all we need is peace. I want the future government to take important steps to solve the issue and ensure peace," said Shaikh Fayaz Ehmad, a local resident of Jammu and Kashmir's district.

In Latur district of Maharashtra, 105-year-old arrived at Harangul Budruk polling booth, accompanied by her family, to exercise her franchise.

Several senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh also came out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha with much enthusiasm.

for 543 Lok Sabha is scheduled to take place in seven phases - April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

The second phase of polling is being held in (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), (8), (3) and Union Territory Puducherry (1).

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Lok Sabha elections and tight vigil is being maintained at interstate borders.

