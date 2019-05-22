The TOEFL test experience just got better

Beginning August 1, 2019, all TOEFL iBT(r) takers will benefit from enhancements to the format and score reporting, and easier registration.

To start, TOEFL(r) time will be shortened by 30 minutes - to just three hours - with no changes to the overall test format or question types. It's the same fair, reliable, preferred test, but with fewer questions in the Reading, Listening and Speaking sections.

In addition, the new MyBest(tm) scores feature will combine test takers' best scores for each section from all valid TOEFL scores from the previous two years. MyBest scores allow test takers to show their best overall test performance to institutions making important admissions decisions.

All TOEFL score reports sent after August 1, 2019, regardless of the test administration date, will automatically include MyBest scores along with the traditional scores from the test taker's selected test date.

"A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the value of seeing applicants' best section scores when they take a standardized test more than once," said ETS's Srikant Gopal,

"We also know that our test takers want an English-language test that helps them stand out to admissions officers. These changes provide a significantly better testing experience for students, while institutions can widen their pools of qualified applicants that meet their English-language requirements. It's a win-win", he added.

To round out the improved test-taking experience, ETS developed a new registration and account management system. As a result, test takers will see greater functionality, a streamlined registration experience, easy access to test prep and more.

