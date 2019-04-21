Seven killed, 34 injured in bus accident at Agra- Lucknow Expressway

At least seven people were killed and 34 others were injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra- Expressway in the wee hours of Sunday, a said.

"This was a bus travelling from to The bus rammed into a trolley, which was moving ahead of it, at the 78th milestone near Mainpuri. In the accident, two staff members and five passengers have died," of Police (ASP) Om Prakash Singh said.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, while police have sent the bodies of deceased for postmortem.

There were two Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) among those injured in the accident.

Last month, on March 29, eight people had lost their lives, while 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in, collided with a truck on the

