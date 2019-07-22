Shah Rukh Khan chills on yacht in Maldives

Looks like actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a great time vacationing in Maldives.

Given the hectic schedule the star and his children have, it is not often to spot the family together. However, Shah Rukh managed to take out some time to enjoy with his family and share the moment with his fans.

Giving a glimpse of him chilling in Maldives, 'Devdas' actor shared a small clip on his social media account on Monday. The video features the actor dressed in a black sweater paired with the matching glares on a yacht tour.

"Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all," he captioned the video.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan posted an adorable picture of her children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The mother of three captioned the photo as "My Three Little" with a red heart emoji.

The picture shows Aryan and Suhana twinning in a black t-shirt while the little munchkin donned a blue t-shirt.

The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma.

Recently, Shah Rukh and Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King'. While he voiced Mufasa, his son dubbed for Simba. The film had released on July 19.

