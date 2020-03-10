Shashi Tharoor thanks PM Modi for extending birthday wishes in Malayalam

JUST IN
Business Standard

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks at 'Inspire the Champion in You-2019, in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, turned 64 on March 9 | Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending birthday wishes to him in Malayalam.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," Tharoor tweeted with a picture of the letter from Modi.

In another tweet, the Congress MP also posted its translation, that reads, "Translation: My heartfelt wishes on your birthday. I wish for your coming days to be filled with happiness and prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort and luck on your birthday. I sincerely wish you continue to commit the many years of your experience in public life and your scholarship for nation-building."

Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, turned 64 on March 9.
First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 03:52 IST

