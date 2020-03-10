Shashi Tharoor thanks PM Modi for extending birthday wishes in Malayalam

Senior Congress leader on Monday thanked Prime Minister for extending birthday wishes to him in Malayalam.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this elaborate birthday greeting in shudh sahitya Malayalam! Am touched by your thoughtfulness," Tharoor tweeted with a picture of the letter from Modi.

In another tweet, the Congress MP also posted its translation, that reads, "Translation: My heartfelt wishes on your birthday. I wish for your coming days to be filled with happiness and prosperity. Wish u peace, comfort and luck on your birthday. I sincerely wish you continue to commit the many years of your experience in public life and your scholarship for nation-building."

Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, turned 64 on March 9.