SIT arrests Moga's ex-SSP in Behbal Kalan police firing case

Former SSP of Sharma, who was wanted in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing, was arrested on Sunday morning from his house here. Two persons had allegedly died in the police firing.

"Special Investigation Team has arrested Charanjit Singh, the then SSP Moga, related to Behbal Khan firing case today. Substantial evidence against him has been found in the case," of Police (IG) told ANI.

"His role in the case is a matter of investigation. There are many things disclosed now in the case and many more to come. He has been arrested under Section 302 based on the statements on the case file and evidence," Singh added.

Giving further details, the IGP said: "A notice was given to Charanjit to be present on January 29. But he was unavailable. Police got the information that he has been planning to flee abroad".

According to Singh, the police arrested from Hoshiarpur in the early hours today.

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at station in district after two persons were allegedly killed in the police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

Later in August 2018, acting on the recommendations of the retired Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, the Police included names of four police personnel in the FIR.

Names of Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers Sharma along with Bikramjit Singh, Pardip Singh and Amarjit Singh were added to the case following the directives of (ANI)

