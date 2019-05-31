JUST IN
Six computers stolen from Delhi Police recruitment cell office

ANI  |  General News 

Six computer monitors were allegedly stolen from the recruitment cell office of the Delhi Police at New Police Lines (NPL) here.

The incident came to light when six computers were found missing when a police officer opened the office on May 27, the police said.

"A spot inspection was carried out by the crime squad and it was revealed that the barrack no.5, from where the computers were stolen, is situated on the first floor and no lock was broken," Mukherjee Nagar Station House Officer(SHO) said.

A case has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 12:33 IST

