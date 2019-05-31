Six computers stolen from Delhi Police recruitment cell office

Six computer monitors were allegedly stolen from the recruitment cell office of the Police at New Police Lines (NPL) here.

The incident came to light when six computers were found missing when a opened the office on May 27, the police said.

"A spot inspection was carried out by the crime squad and it was revealed that the barrack no.5, from where the computers were stolen, is situated on the first floor and no lock was broken," Mukherjee Nagar Station House Officer(SHO) said.

A case has been registered at the station.

Further investigation is underway.

