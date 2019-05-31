Six computers stolen from Delhi Police recruitment cell office

-
ALSO READ
Man held under Arms Act attempts suicide inside police station
Woman dies after falling from 3rd-floor apartment in Delhi, family alleges rape
Juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Delhi
Man posing as photo journalist and duping people arrested
Woman's body with strangulation marks found dumped near railway line
-
Six computer monitors were allegedly stolen from the recruitment cell office of the Delhi Police at New Police Lines (NPL) here.
The incident came to light when six computers were found missing when a police officer opened the office on May 27, the police said.
"A spot inspection was carried out by the crime squad and it was revealed that the barrack no.5, from where the computers were stolen, is situated on the first floor and no lock was broken," Mukherjee Nagar Station House Officer(SHO) said.
A case has been registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU