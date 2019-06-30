Smriti Irani launches author Dr Krishna Saksena's fiction 'Whispers of Time'

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched 'Whispers of Time', a book authored by Dr Krishna Saksena, here at the India International Centre.

The occasion was also graced by author and columnist Lady Kishwar Desai.

By coming up with a new book at age 91, Saksena has proved that it is never too late to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

'Whispers of Time', the author's ninth book, is an effort to condense nine decades of her life experiences, realisations and observations into a book of fiction based on facts.

Speaking about the book, Saksena said, "The book aspires to capture and present the change in the value system from one generation to next. Our society has morphed from large joint families to small nuclear ones, women are stepping out more and more to work shoulder to shoulder with men, even become the leaders."

"The middle class has grown in wealth, while the disparity of wealth has increased. Our country of 40 crore at the time of independence is now bursting at the seams with three times as many people. All this has put immense pressure on our value systems. Everyone who has read the book has reacted by saying "I can completely relate to it!" she said.

The characters in the book are real and so are the events. The book is written in a simple style which is the writer's greatest asset.

Saksena, a professor in Delhi University, is the first woman candidate from Uttar Pradesh to get a PhD degree in English Literature in the year 1955.

