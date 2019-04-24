Soumya Sarkar scripts history with List-A double century

on Tuesday became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score a List-A double century, after registering an unbeaten score of 208 runs against in the

This knock by Sarkar enabled his team to chase down the target of 318 with nine wickets in hand.

Sarkar hit 14 fours and 16 sixes in his 153-ball knock of 208 runs and he shared an opening wicket partnership of 312 runs with Jahural Islam, who also went on to score a century.

This victory by Abahani enabled then to clinch the title.

Soumya who was three international centuries to his name went past 100 runs for the second consecutive game in the

The left-handed batsman had earlier scored 106 runs against Legends of Rugpanj on Sunday.

There are very few batsmen in world who have gone past the double-century mark in ODI format and the landmark has been achieved only eight times in the limited-overs format.

Ali Brown's knock of 268 off just 150 deliveries for against Glamorgan in 2002 remains the highest List-A score of all time.

Sarkar was included in the Bangladesh 15-member World Cup team last week and the team will take on in their opening match of the tournament on June 2.

