Spencer Retail reports turnover of Rs 2,187 crore in FY 19, plans to acquire Nature's Basket

Spencer's Retail, part of the RP Goenka Group, reported turnover of Rs 2,187 crore for the year ended March 31 and announced a plan to acquire Nature's Basket, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industries, for Rs 300 crore.

"These stores are located in prime residential locations, have a high sales throughput per square feet, and will add Rs 363 crore of top line to the Spencer's portfolio," he said in a statement.

Spencer's reported a healthy gross margin of 21.24 per cent during 2018-19 with positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 41.73 crore and profit after tax of Rs 7.94 crore.

The total number of stores increased by 29 to 156 from 127 stores as on March 31, 2018. The company has expanded its presence to 39 cities by entering Haldia, Purulia and Konnagar in The total trading area also increased to 13.69 lakh square feet from 11.59 lakh square feet last year.

"We are planning to add another 3 lakh square feet trading area in FY 2019-20," said Goenka. "Our intent to bring the exoticism to retail through the varied assortment, experience and customer service in coming years.

