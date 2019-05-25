The world's biggest unmanned dump trucks connect to 5G network

unmanned dump trucks, which are among the biggest in the world, has begun working at a in the town of in using

The test zone has been created by infrastructure operator beCloud, and (part of ZYFRA Group).

A using fifth-generation technologies, working in conjunction with the LTE-Advanced Pro network, has been deployed at the plant. This is a prototype of the future network.

Sets of equipment that meet the technical specifications of the standard have being installed on two heavy trucks - a pit truck and a loader. The standard technologies used (New Radio and LTE-Advanced Pro) have enabled technicians to test unmanned vehicle control, as well as the operation of dump trucks in robot mode (the Smart Quarry project).

For autonomous vehicles, a system that scans and analyses the nuances of the geological situation should transmit information with a minimal delay time. The beCloud specialists have now managed to reduce the response time of the equipment to 10-11 ms (milliseconds), which is less than the achieved in the but more than expected in future beCloud experts are continuing to fine-tune the equipment and optimize communication channels to achieve the best performance. Testing of fifth generation will assess its capabilities for effective application in the field of engineering and unmanned vehicles. The plan is to create a that operates successfully on an industrial scale.

The BELAZ robotic dump trucks are the key elements of the intelligent mine complex, which is being implemented by the at enterprises in the industry. The project involves unmanned robotic dump trucks, cargo transport and This is a set of digital technologies for the management of open-pit production processes based on robotic loading and transport systems, as well as industry solutions in the fields of the Internet of Things, and predictive analytics.

The minimal presence of people at the site boosts the efficiency and safety of the operations, including in remote regions, and helps to compensate for the shortage of qualified personnel. The project also aims to reduce fuel and operating costs.

VIST group is an industry leader in the development and implementation of for digital mining, and other enterprises. In strategic partnership with Finnish-Russian ZYFRA Group, the company is also developing and Industrial Internet of things based solutions for heavy It currently has operations in Kazakhstan, Russia, Morocco, South Africa, Indonesia, Mongolia, Iran, Vietnam, and

