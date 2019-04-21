Study uncovers mechanism behind establishment of chronic infection by Hepatitis B virus

A research has found the mechanism behind the establishment and maintenance of by B (HBV). It could help in the development of new therapeutic strategies.

The research has been published in

is a blood-borne pathogen that chronically infects approximately 350 million people worldwide, and more than 780,000 patients die annually due to related liver diseases.

Chronic infection is associated with impaired virus-specific T-cell responses. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) are immune cells known to play a critical role in impairing anti-viral T-cell responses.

In addition, the B (HBeAg)- a B viral protein- may represent a viral strategy to establish persistent infection, but the mechanism remains largely unknown.

In the study, researchers examined the mechanisms underlying the expansion of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and the suppression of T-cell responses in

The researchers analysed the circulation frequency of MDSCs in 164 patients with and 70 healthy donors.

They found that the frequency of circulating MDSCs in HBeAg-positive patients is higher than in HBeAg-negative patients. Moreover, HBeAg induced the expansion of MDSCs through the upregulation of a molecule called indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO), which plays a critical role in the suppression of T-cell proliferation.

According to the authors, the findings suggest a novel mechanism in which HBeAg-induced MDSC expansion impairs T-cell function through the IDO pathway and favours the establishment of The HBeAg-MDSC-IDO axis may, therefore, serve as an immunotherapeutic target of chronic hepatitis B.

"HBV has many tricks to mess up the host immune system for maintaining a persistent infection, HBeAg is one of the culprits. Breaking the HBeAg-IDO-MDSC nexus may hold promise for developing new to treat HBeAg-positive patients," said the authors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)