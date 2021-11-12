Taliban asks former Afghan Air Force pilots to return to Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Categorically stand by findings of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International
Afghanistan: Taliban announces 'amnesty', urges women to join government
As Kabul falls, the burqa shops get busy and young women fear for future
Afghanistan crisis: Taliban announces 'amnesty', urges women to join govt
-
The Taliban have asked the former Afghan Air Force pilots to return to the country and said that general amnesty has already been announced, reported local media.
"There will not be any security threat for these pilots in Afghanistan. General amnesty has already been announced. They can come back and serve here," TOLOnews quoted the Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.
After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, reports emerged stating that the Afghan security force members had managed to flee to the neighbouring countries. However, tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers were still on the run and were being hunted down by the Taliban.
Reports said that the Taliban have been searching for people who they believe worked with and fought alongside the United States and NATO forces.
The statement from the Taliban comes at a time when the reports were released on Wednesday that these US-trained Afghan Air Force pilots and other personnel left for the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, reported TOLOnews.
It was also reported that these Afghan pilots were living in hardship in Tajikistan.
"These are intellectual assets of the country. They are trained and educated by Afghanistan's funds. They are experienced workers, so there should be a way and means for them to come back," TOLOnews quoted military expert Sarwar Neyazi as saying.
About 25 per cent of the Afghan Air Force's aircraft were flown to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after the fall of Kabul in August this year, the news channel reported Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction as stating citing The New York Times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU